THE Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) Trends Report has revealed that the Centre detected US$1.8 billion in suspected illicit financial flows in 2025, a reduction from US$3.5 billion reported in 2024. The report says the Centre disseminated 786 intelligence reports, 580 of which were linked to suspected tax crimes, mostly involving shell companies receiving funds through local and international transfers and large cash deposits by foreign nationals. The report further says the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) made tax assessments amounting to more than K12.5 billion and recovered over K36.3 million, inclusive of penalties and interest. The FIC’s 11th Money Laundering Trends Report indicated that the Centre received 6,136 Suspicious Transaction Reports (STRs) in 2025, with the banking sector accounting for 96...