THE latest Auditor General’s Report has revealed that the Ministry of Lands failed to collect an estimated K3.3 million in ground rent, as it did not have land size details for over 74,000 properties. The report has also revealed that a review of billing report showed that only 131,152 certificates of titles had been issued representing 3.3 percent of the targeted 4,000,000. According to the report, an estimated revenue totaling K3,322,896 based on the minimum ground rent fee of K44.4 per property was not collected during the period under review. “Failure to Bill Ground Rent due to Incomplete Details of Land According to the Lands (Ground Rent Fees and Charges) Regulations of 2006, the size of a property is a...