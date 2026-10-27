MPIKA North NRPUP MP Francis Kapyanga has described the 2025 Auditor General’s report as a crime scene, demanding investigations into the disappearance of 5,568 confiscated Mukula logs. According to the latest Auditor General’s report, a review of records from the Mpika District Forestry Office revealed that 5,595 Mukula logs were confiscated between 2021 and 2025. However, a physical inspection conducted in May 2026 found that only 27 logs could be accounted for, leaving 5,568 logs whose value could not be established, unaccounted for. In an interview, Monday, Kapyanga said the missing logs could have generated revenue for government if they had been properly disposed of. He added that it was unacceptable that valuable natural resources could go missing without anyone...