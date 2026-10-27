GOVERNMENT has proposed increasing the number of ministries from 25 to 30 by splitting several existing ministries and creating a new Ministry of Skills and Higher Education. Under the proposed changes, the Ministry of Energy will be split into the Ministry of Electricity and the Ministry of Petroleum. Government is also proposing to split the Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Industry into the Ministry of Trade and Exports and the Ministry of Industry. The Executive has further proposed that the Ministry of Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development be realigned into the Ministry of Infrastructure and Urban Development and the Ministry of Housing, respectively. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Art will be split into the Ministry of Youth and...