THE Zambia Meteorological Department has urged farmers to plant drought-resistant crops ahead of the anticipated El Niño. Recently, the department issued a 14-day weather outlook from October 22 to November 4, 2026, warning of extreme temperatures ranging from 41°C to 44°C. In an interview, Senior Meteorologist Peggy Thole further urged farmers to diversify by growing different crops. “They (farmers) should also look at planting various crops, not just relying on one crop. Some of those crops should be drought-tolerant crops. There are some crops which are less vulnerable to drought. So, those are the crops they should look at as well. They can add them to maize and other crops, not just relying on one crop for survival, so that...