TWO female Zambia Army officers have sustained serious injuries after they were hit by a vehicle driven by a fellow soldier while they were on guard duty at Apollo Military Camp in Lusaka. Police say the driver, identified as 52-year-old Warrant Officer Class 1 Christopher Peter Phiri, allegedly failed to keep to his lane before hitting the two soldiers, who have since been admitted to Maina Soko Military Hospital. In a statement, Tuesday, Zambia Police Public Relations Officer Chipo Kaitisha disclosed that the accident occurred on Monday, around 17:30 hours along Kenneth Kaunda Street within Apollo Military Camp. She said Phiri, who escaped unhurt, had been arrested and charged with dangerous driving and was awaiting court appearance. “The Zambia Police...