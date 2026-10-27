POLICE in Kitwe have arrested a 25-year-old man in connection with the theft of goods from a moving truck in Kandabwe area of Kitwe. Copperbelt Province Police Commissioner Edwin Kaluba said the suspect was apprehended following an intelligence-led operation after he was identified in a video circulating on social media allegedly stealing goods from the truck. “In reference to the case of theft of goods in transit which occurred on September 10, 2026, around 10:30 hours in Kandabwe area and was reported on [the same day] on September 10, 2026 around 11:00 hours, Michael Ndala, aged 34 of Garden House, Lusaka, who is also a truck driver, reported that unknown criminals stole two 25kg bags of Maq from a moving...