INFORMATION and Media Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana says time is running out for Emmanuel Mwamba and others who use social media to spread false information from abroad. And Kawana says government’s proposal to increase the number of ministries from 25 to 30 will not drain public resources but will instead create jobs, support economic growth and help the country generate more revenue. Recently, Mwamba said some of his sources who were close to the system had deliberately given him false information, setting him up to spread disinformation. Speaking when he featured on Diamond TV’s Diamond Live programme, Monday, Kawana accused Mwamba and other individuals living abroad of spreading false information aimed at turning citizens against government. “I think you heard...