GOVERNMENT says it is investigating the deaths of 61 wild animals in Eastern Province to establish whether they died from anthrax or the recent heatwave that affected parts of the country. National Disaster Risk Management Division (NDRMD) National Coordinator Norman Chipakupaku says samples have been collected from the dead animals, with test results expected this week. Speaking in an interview, Chipakupaku said government had also vaccinated nearly 18,000 domestic animals against anthrax in Mpika District, while all 26 people who had contracted the disease had been treated, with no deaths recorded. “The cases in Muchinga have not increased much. In Mpika, the situation regarding the vaccination of animals and the number of cases has not changed from our last update....