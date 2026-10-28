Finance Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane makes his way to the Parliament to present the 2023 budget on Friday, September 30, 2022 – Picture by Milimo Namangala

Finance Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane makes his way to the Parliament to present the 2023 budget on Friday, September 30, 2022 – Picture by Milimo Namangala

VICE-PRESIDENT Mutale Nalumango says government has pushed the presentation of the 2027 National Budget from October 30 to November 6 because it is still working on it. Last Friday, Vice-President Nalumango announced that Finance and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane would present the 2027 National Budget on October 30. The Vice-President said upon presentation of the budget, Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti would within seven days, suspend business of the House for 10 working days to facilitate sector budget analysis, adding that the House would resume sitting on November 24. But in winding up debate on the motion to dissolve, realign and create new ministries in the National Assembly, Tuesday, after Shiwang’andu MP Stephen Kampyongo raised budgetary...