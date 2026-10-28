YOUTH-LED Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) yesterday marched to Parliament to petition for the removal of the presidential term limit and the Grade 12 certificate requirement for elective positions. Meanwhile, UPND nominated member of parliament Francis Kope has welcomed the petition, saying he will initiate the necessary parliamentary process to ensure that the youths’ concerns are heard. The petition comes amid growing debate over proposals to remove the presidential term limit, in order to allow President Hakainde Hichilema to seek another term beyond 2031. The debate was earlier raised by UPND nominated Proportional Representation MP Florence Chama, who argued that Zambian women wanted development, and that this could be achieved by allowing President Hichilema to remain in office beyond 2031. Attorney...