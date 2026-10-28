FOREIGN Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Mulambo Haimbe has arrived in Moscow, Russia, to represent President Hakainde Hichilema at the Third Russia-Africa Summit scheduled for October 28 to 29, 2026. The summit will bring together African leaders and Russian representatives to discuss cooperation in trade, investment, infrastructure, energy, agriculture, among other areas. According to a statement issued by Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Principal Public Relations Officer Eva Hatontola Chanda, Tuesday, Haimbe would deliver Zambia’s statement on behalf of President Hichilema. Chanda said Zambia would use the summit to strengthen its relationship with Russia and explore investment opportunities that could support the country’s economic growth. “Hon. Mulambo Haimbe, S.C., M.P., Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has...