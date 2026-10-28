PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says Zambia wants to move away from the traditional arrangement where European companies invest in Africa alone, arguing that foreign investors should partner with local businesses for mutual benefit. President Hichilema says joint investments between Zambian and foreign businesses would also protect investments against possible expropriation because local citizens would have a direct stake in the companies. Meanwhile, Swiss State Secretary for Economic Affairs Helene Artieda says Switzerland is exploring ways of establishing a government-to-government platform that would allow Swiss companies to increase their investments in Zambia. Speaking when a Swiss economic mission paid a courtesy call on him at State House, Tuesday, President Hichilema said Zambia wanted to deepen its economic relationship with Switzerland through partnerships...