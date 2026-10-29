SHIWANG’ANDU NRPUP MP Stephen Kampyongo says the postponement of the 2027 National Budget presentation will leave lawmakers with limited time to scrutinise government spending plans before approving them. Kampyongo has further criticised the increase in ministries, saying it goes against government’s earlier promise to run a lean, cost-effective and efficient administration. On Tuesday, Vice-President Mutale Nalumango announced that government had postponed the presentation of the 2027 National Budget from October 30 to November 6 because work on the budget was still underway. The announcement came as the National Assembly approved a motion to restructure government ministries, increasing the number of ministerial portfolios to 30. In an interview, Wednesday, Kampyongo said although the delay was understandable following the restructuring of government...