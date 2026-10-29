THE latest AG report has revealed that the Ministry of Information and Media paid over K3.1 million to Joshisa Electronics to supply 109 laptops, yet the company’s physical premises could not be located as at June 2025. The report has further disclosed that the supplier had been paid in full as at December 31, 2025, but inspections showed that the company delivered laptops that were of inferior quality. According to the report, following delays in delivery, the supplier was issued with a notice of contract termination on November 14, 2025. The report stated that the supplier advised the Ministry on December 1, 2025, that the laptops were ready for delivery, despite the contract having expired. The report revealed that the...