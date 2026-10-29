LIMA NRPUP MP Kelvin Kaunda has accused the criminal justice system of treating citizens differently based on their political affiliations. Kaunda also says he has forgiven those who “falsely accused” him of assaulting a suspected UPND member. Kaunda had been in detention since October 15, 2026, over allegations that he assaulted Anthony Mwamba during the election campaigns. On Tuesday, Kaunda was released after meeting the bail conditions set by the Lusaka High Court. Commenting on his detention in an interview, Wednesday, Kaunda described his arrest as “political baptism”. “That is political baptism. So, whatever happened, our incarceration, our apprehension, our detention, that was political baptism. That is how we’ve taken it. We are okay, we’ve not been discouraged, we’ve not...