ACTING Agriculture Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane says over 670,000 farmers have redeemed their farming inputs Dr Musokotwane says government will support over one million eligible small-scale farmers countrywide on FISP using the e-voucher system. Speaking when he delivered a ministerial statement on FISP preparation for the upcoming farming season, Wednesday, Dr Musokotwane said 710,342 out of the targeted 1,024,434 farmers have received redeeming codes. “Madam Speaker, the House may wish to know that for the 2026/2027 farming season, the programme will support 1,024,434 eligible small-scale farmers using the e-Voucher modality which has been rolled out to all the 116 districts in the country. Madam Speaker, one of the principles under e-Voucher is increased private sector participation which will result in...