OPPOSITION Whip Gystave Chonde says opposition MPs will continue providing credible checks and balances to the UPND government despite the detention of some of their political leaders. Chonde, who is the NRPUP member of parliament for Milenge, was recently named Opposition Whip following the recognition of Dag Hammarskjöld MP Ezra Tembo as Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly. Asked in an interview, Tuesday, whether opposition MPs would still provide effective checks and balances while their presidential candidate Brian Mundubile was in prison, Chonde said they were equal to the task. “We can assure the public that obviously we are going to offer credible checks and balances. The quality of MPs is high, we have not abandoned any role....