HEALTH Minister Prof Roma Chilengi says government aims to reduce the importation of pharmaceutical products, as long as locally produced ones meet the quality, cost and delivery requirements. Speaking during a tour at VL Pharmaceuticals, Wednesday, Prof Chilengi said the pharmaceutical company must ensure it produces quality medicines, as locally made products were easier to understand. “It is in the interest of government to start reducing imported products in interest of the locally manufactured product, as long as we see the three things that the President talks about, which is the quality of the product, cost of the product and delivery time. The benefits of local manufacturing is that they are easy to understand, so the investment has been done....