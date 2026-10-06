WE were surprised to hear President Hakainde Hichilema explaining that he did not travel to Dubai for medical treatment but to work. When we heard him say that, we asked the most obvious question: who asked him about his health and who said he was sick? When we later learnt that the President was responding to claims being circulated on social media by former Petauke Central member of Parliament, we felt disappointed for two reasons. Firstly, why would an entire President respond to such outrageous claims from a disgruntled blogger whose malicious content is well known to everybody who cares? Why should the Head of State give credence to a ridiculous story by addressing it from the airport? Doesn’t this...