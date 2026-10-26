THE latest engagement between the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and the Zambia Development Agency comes at an important moment in Zambia’s land debate. Only days ago, lawyer Dickson Jere raised concerns that foreigners were taking advantage of weaknesses and exceptions in our land laws to acquire land that should primarily benefit Zambians. We argued then that the issue deserved urgent national attention. The fact that the Ministry and ZDA are now discussing how land leases granted to investors should correspond with investment licences shows that the concern is at least being heard. A good government listens when citizens raise legitimate concerns. It does not have to agree with every argument, but it must examine whether the...