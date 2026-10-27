WE now appear to be moving closer to the unveiling of the full Cabinet following the latest development in which President Hakainde Hichilema has sought parliamentary approval to restructure government ministries. However, we must say from the outset that the Head of State should not be pressured to make appointments based on loyalty but on merit. The President has so far only appointed four ministers to head the ministries of Finance and National Planning, Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Health and Green Economy and Environment, leaving the remaining Cabinet positions vacant. While the delay has understandably raised concerns about the pace of government business, we hope the President has used this period to carefully assess the kind of...