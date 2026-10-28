THE Office of the Auditor General has released its latest report for the financial year ended December 31, 2025. The report has revealed various audit findings highlighting weaknesses in revenue collection, financial management, programme implementation and asset management across Ministries, Provinces and Spending Agencies (MPAs). One of the notable findings concerns the ‘notorious’ Ministry of Health, which continues to face serious questions over financial management and the handling of medical supplies. The Ministry has accumulated outstanding obligations amounting to K3.56 billion, including unpaid suppliers’ bills and employee-related liabilities, some dating as far back as 2014. Another disturbing revelation is that 364 packs of expired renal dialysis consumables (CAPD fluids), valued at K176,176, were issued to patients at the...