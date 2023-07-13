LOCAL Government and Rural Development Minister Gary Nkombo says the removal of street vendors will be done systematically to get the traders back into markets, assuring that it’s not something that will be done using force. Earlier this week, Ministry of Local Government Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Nicholas Phiri said the Ministry had concluded its consultation process with relevant stakeholders on street vending and they all agreed on the need to sanitise the city. In a follow up interview, Nkombo said the government’s intention was to stop further proliferation of “tuntembas” in the Lusaka Central Business District (CBD). “I think we would admit it is a complicated subject because it’s sitting at a cultural shift. My Permanent Secretary indicated…...



