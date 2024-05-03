ZESCO Limited has announced that it began importing electricity on May 1, 2024, to supplement the national power supply following the reduced generation due to poor hydrology. And Zesco spokesperson Matongo Maumbi says some areas have been experiencing load shedding for more than the stipulated 8 hours because of overuse of power, especially in high density areas. In a statement, Thursday, Maumbi explained that the imported electricity would constitute approximately 20 percent of the total available power for at least 12 months. “ZESCO Limited informs its valued customers that, effective May 1, 2024, the Corporation began importing electricity to supplement the national power supply following the reduced generation due to poor hydrology. Reasons for Importation: Limited domestic power generation: The...



