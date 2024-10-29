YALELO says reduced refrigeration facilities among majority fish consumers, caused by load-shedding, has led to decreased sales of their product. Yalelo Chairman and Founder Fisho Mwale says that the company is facing significant costs as it continually has to extend the harbour, due to declining water levels at Kariba. In an interview, Friday, Mwale assured that the company was making every effort to ensure that high-quality fish supply remained available on the market amidst the power crisis. “When it comes to harvesting, we catch the fish and then take it for processing and freezing. This is where we are encountering challenges due to the erratic supply of electricity. Our production of ice should be in the thousands, but we can’t...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here