THE Zambia Institute of Architects (ZIA) has called for urgent implementation of the urban renewal programme, stating that many buildings have exceeded their lifespan and either need modernisation or demolition. In an interview, ZIA president Musunka Silungwe emphasised the need for a proactive approach, particularly in Lusaka’s Central Business District (CBD), where several structures no longer meet modern design and safety standards. “Let us also not forget that as much as we are condemning Society Business Park, there are plenty of structures within the CBD that do not meet the current design standards that we need in the CBD. And they do not meet the safety requirements of modern use and living. They too need to either be modified or...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here