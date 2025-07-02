FORMER energy minister Yamfwa Mukanga says the 100 MW Chisamba Solar Plant commissioned by President Hakainde Hichilema was actually started by the PF government but couldn’t be completed due to financial challenges. And Mukanga says he will only thank President Hichilema if fuel pump prices start costing around K10. On Monday, while commissioning the 100 MW Chisamba Solar Plant, President Hichilema addressed what he termed as “noisemakers”, stating that State House was a workstation, not a place for enjoying power. Commenting on this in an interview, Mukanga said all projects that were being executed by the UPND government were already planned for by the PF government. “There are no noisemakers. He should know that when you’re in an office like...