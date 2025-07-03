From Left: ZamStats acting Statistician General Sheila Mudenda with ZamStats Board Chairperson Oliver.J.M Chinganya, Ministry of Finance and National Planning Acting PS- Planning and Administration Pamela Kauseni and MoFNP Victor Kachabe, Director - Public Investment Planning during the launch of the ZamStats status report launch at Mulungushi Conference in Lusaka on Tuesday 1st July 2025-Picture by Chongo Sampa

From Left: ZamStats acting Statistician General Sheila Mudenda with ZamStats Board Chairperson Oliver.J.M Chinganya, Ministry of Finance and National Planning Acting PS- Planning and Administration Pamela Kauseni and MoFNP Victor Kachabe, Director - Public Investment Planning during the launch of the ZamStats status report launch at Mulungushi Conference in Lusaka on Tuesday 1st July 2025-Picture by Chongo Sampa

THE 2022 Census Analytical Report has revealed a growing trend towards delayed marriages in the country. The Report has also disclosed that life expectancy for females is higher at 69 years than for males, at 64 years. It has also revealed that among the 464,773 unemployed individuals, 161,849 were youths, with their unemployment rate standing at 14.5 percent. According to the Report, all provinces saw a rise in the median age at first marriage from 2010 to 2022, signalling a trend toward delayed unions. “The national median age at first marriage was 20.9 years; 23.8 years for males and 19.6 years for females. Urban residents marry at 22.4 years compared to rural residents at 20.4 years. The highest median age...