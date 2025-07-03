CHIEF Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says government is engaging former president Edgar Lungu’s family outside court to resolve the burial impasse before August 2025. And former special assistant to the president for press and public relations Isaac Chipampe says it is painful that Lungu has not been buried. Speaking when he featured on Hot FM, Wednesday, Mweetwa said it would be important for Lungu to be buried in his homeland. “Government has held the view which we believe is the view of majority citizens. I believe the majority of citizens in the SADC region is that it was desirable that Zambia’s sixth president be buried home in line with traditions we’ve set for ourselves. So the Embassy Park is a...