ZESCO Board Chairperson Vickson Ncube says he is confident that load shedding will come to an end by December. Speaking during his appearance on Diamond TV, Tuesday, Ncube said the country had enough projects in the pipeline with the capacity to resolve the load shedding problem. Asked whether he shared President Hakainde Hichilema’s vision for the country to produce 1,000 megawatts of solar power this year, Ncube replied in the affirmative, adding that the target could even be exceeded. “I share that vision 100 percent. In fact, in my mind, we can exceed it. We are going to achieve this 1,000 megawatts, if not more, as a nation. We have enough pipeline projects, both private sector-driven and ZESCO-driven, and with...