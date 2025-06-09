THE TAZAMA board has fired its Managing Director Davison Thawethe two days after President Hakainde Hichilema dismissed Ministry of Energy Permanent Secretary Peter Mumba. Sources close to the government have confirmed Thawethe’s dismissal, stating that the President is trying to sanitise the fuel sector. However, when contacted for a comment, Thawethe declined to comment on the matter and referred all queries to the Ministry of Energy. Meanwhile, Energy Minister Makozo Chikote declined to comment on Thawethe’s dismissal, stating that the nation will be informed at an appropriate time. The Ministry of Energy has, until recently, been embroiled in irregularities around the fuel supply process, including the single sourcing of Agro Fuel company and the monopoly of contracts. This resulted in...