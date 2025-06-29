Chibaula Silwamba had spent five years serving at Zambia’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York. He had represented the country in high-level meetings, chaired UN committees, and even spoken during the global tribute to Nelson Mandela. But when his recall letter came in 2017, just weeks before he was due to sit for his final law exams, he says his request to stay and finish was denied, despite submitting all the necessary documents from the university. To this day, he says he finds it unfortunate and still doesn’t understand why the permission wasn’t granted. But that wasn’t the only moment that left a bitter aftertaste. Chibaula also shares how some Zambians in foreign service speak ill of...