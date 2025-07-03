A 55-year-old former director at Zambia Revenue Authority(ZRA) has told the Lusaka Magistrate’s Court that he did not purchase any used motor vehicle or disposed asset during his 10 year stay at the authority. Callistus Kaoma has also told the court that the disposal policy submitted to the court by the prosecution has anomalies, discrepancies, and inconsistencies. Meanwhile, Kaoma has also told the court that he was not part of the Asset Disposal Committee (ADC). In this matter, former ZRA Commissioner General Kingsley Chanda and Kaoma are jointly charged with 22 counts of wilful failure to comply with procedure relating to the manner they allegedly disposed of 22 used motor vehicles belonging to the commission and abuse of authority. In...