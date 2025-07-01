PARAMOUNT Chief Mpezeni has questioned why striker Fashion Sakala continues to be sidelined from the Chipolopolo setup. Speaking before the trophy presentation of the Fashion Sakala Provincial Cup, Sunday, Chief Mpezeni thanked Sakala for the donations he had made in Eastern Province. “Respect to my son Fashion Sakala, respect to the PS who is here, respect to the Mayor from Chipata. I am happy because Fashion Sakala has not just helped one or a group of people but the whole country, so we say thank you. There are people who were physically challenged, you have helped us all. It is not about politics, maybe it is a campaign, it is not a campaign, you are helping. At Chiparamba you have...