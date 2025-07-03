SPEAKER of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti says everyone is worried about President Hakainde Hichilema’s life after Lusaka businesswoman Faith Musonda stormed Community House in the early hours of yesterday. Speaker Mutti has therefore directed Home Affairs Minister Jack Mwiimbu to address the House at an appropriate time to explain what transpired at Community House. This followed an urgent matter without notice raised by Bweengwa UPND MP Kasautu Michelo, directed to Mwiimbu. Yesterday, police arrested and charged Musonda with idle and disorderly conduct after she stormed Community House around 01:00 hours. “The matter of urgent public importance, Madam, is directed to the Minister of Home Affairs, Honourable Jack Mwiimbu. Madam Speaker, this morning, we received very disturbing news where we...