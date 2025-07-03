WITH just days remaining before Zambia’s opening clash at the delayed 2024 TotalEnergies Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), Copper Queens left back Margret Belemu says the team is mentally and tactically prepared for the challenge that lies ahead. Belemu, who is set to make her third WAFCON appearance, emphasised the importance of starting strong when Zambia faces tournament hosts Morocco in the Group A opener on Saturday, July 5, 2025 at the Olympic Stadium in Rabat. “We’re taking our first game against Morocco very seriously. It’s never easy playing against the host team because of the crowd, the pressure, the atmosphere but we are preparing well mentally and tactically,” Belemu said. “We know the importance of a strong start,...