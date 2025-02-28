Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) Commissioner General Dingani Banda making the ZRA submission during the Town hall forum on the 2024 budget and economic performance and 2025 outlook at Mulungushi Conference center in Lusaka on Tuesday 21st January 2025-Picture by Chongo Sampa

ZAMBIA Revenue Authority (ZRA) Commissioner General Dingani Banda says the authority is equal to the task of sustainable Domestic Resource Mobilisation (DRM). Banda has disclosed that ZRA’s contribution to the national budget has sharply risen from a share of 49 per cent in 2021 to 70.5 per cent in 2024 and is projected to rise to 71.7 per cent in 2025. Speaking yesterday when he opened the National Tax Summit, Banda expressed ZRA’s commitment to sealing leakages in DRM, improving compliance and expanding the tax base. “The Zambia Revenue Authority is equal to the task of sustainable DRM. Despite stagnating at tax-to-GDP ratios below 20 per cent over the past decade, ZRA’s contribution to the national budget has sharply risen...