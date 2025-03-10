Minister of Finance and National Planning Situmbeko Musokotwane making his remarks during a public discussion forum in Lusaka on Friday 3rd May 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

Minister of Finance and National Planning Situmbeko Musokotwane making his remarks during a public discussion forum in Lusaka on Friday 3rd May 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

I AM sure that the next time when a poverty survey is conducted, improvements will be noticed, says Finance and National Planning Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane. In a recent report, the World Bank Group observed that Zambia’s poverty was becoming more entrenched over time. “…In 2022, the Gini index stood at 51.5 significantly above the World Bank’s newly adopted high-inequality threshold of 40. This places Zambia as the country with the 4th highest inequality in the region and the 6th highest globally. Resource-rich countries with similar or higher inequality have substantially lower poverty levels,” stated WBG. In an interview, Dr Musokotwane attributed the poverty ranking to the effects of the PF policies. “The World Bank Report on poverty in Zambia covered...