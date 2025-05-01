Minister of Mines and Minerals Development Paul Kabuswe making his remarks during the Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development strategic plan and balance score card meeting at Government complex in Lusaka on Wednesday 6th March -Picture by Chongo Sampa

MINES Minister Paul Kabuswe says the mining sector has continued to show positive growth, indicating that in the first quarter of this year, copper production recorded a 29.9 percent increase. Kabuswe adds that KCM has increased its copper production by more than 2000 percent, from 585.23 MT of copper to about 16,846.7 MT of copper, while Mopani has increased production by 58.5 percent. And Kabuswe has dispelled claims that government has neglected the people affected by the contaminated water bodies on the Copperbelt, which were caused by Sino Metals. Addressing the media on the performance of the mining sector during the first quarter of 2025, Wednesday, Kabuswe said copper production was recorded at 224,103.8 metric tons, compared to 172,548.6 metric...