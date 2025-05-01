Ministry of Energy Permanent Secretary Peter Mumba (l) and ERB board chairman James Banda (r)speaking to the press during a media briefing at Energy Regulation Board headquarters in Lusaka on Friday 30th August 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

Ministry of Energy Permanent Secretary Peter Mumba (l) and ERB board chairman James Banda (r)speaking to the press during a media briefing at Energy Regulation Board headquarters in Lusaka on Friday 30th August 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

THE Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has reduced the price of petrol by K2.84, diesel by K2.85, kerosene by K2.68, and Jet A-1 by K3.07 for the month of May 2025. And Ministry of Energy Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Peter Mumba says the reduction in fuel prices for May shows that the open access regime for the Tazama Pipeline, which came into effect in April, is working. In a statement, Wednesday, ERB Board Chairperson James Banda attributed the reduction in fuel prices to the Kwacha’s appreciation against the United States Dollar. Banda said the new prices would come into effect at midnight on April 30, 2025, and shall remain in effect until revised by the ERB. “Since the last fuel...