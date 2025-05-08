Minister of Finance and National Planning Situmbeko Musokotwane (c) making a submission during the Town hall forum on the 2024 budget and economic performance and 2025 outlook at Mulungushi Conference center in Lusaka on Tuesday 21st January 2025-Picture by Chongo Sampa

ZAMBIA and EXIM Bank of India have signed a bilateral agreement to restructure Zambia’s debt totaling $335 million. Speaking after signing of the agreements, Wednesday, Finance and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane said the deal covered $320 million owed by the central government and $15 million by ZESCO. “The signing of this bilateral agreement to structure the debt between the government of Zambia and the export-import bank of India, this event marks a significant milestone in Zambia’s on-going debt restructuring efforts under the G20 common framework approach as we have heard before. The debt that is being restructured under the central government is $320 million and under ZESCO there’s $15 million. The 320 debt which is being restructured includes...