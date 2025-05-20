SWEDFUND has approved a grant of 12,000,000 SEK ($1.2m) for Zambia to carry out technical studies and implementation support for the upgrade of the National Control Center (NCC) and the driving forward of Power Quality and Renewable Energy projects. At the signing ceremony of the two agreements, each granted 6,000,000 SEK, Monday, ZESCO Managing Director Justine Loongo said the approval of the grant would facilitate pre-implementation works, including comprehensive technical studies that would define solutions for supporting government’s agenda of security through a diverse energy mix. “Let me first start by extending our heartfelt appreciation to SwedFund, whose visionary support and funding have made this partnership possible. We are pleased to share that following a thorough grant application process, SwedFund...