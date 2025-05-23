THE Zambia Metrology Agency (ZMA) says only accurate trade scales will be used in buying maize and other grains from farmers in the upcoming 2024/2025 marketing season. Speaking during a press briefing, Wednesday, Agency Board Chairperson Musumala Nyirongo said ZMA had successfully completed the statutory verification of all trade scales to be used by the Food Reserve Agency in this year’s grain marketing season. “Regarding the upcoming 2024/2025 grain marketing season, I’m glad to report to the nation that ZMA has successfully completed the statutory verification of all trade scales to be used by the Food Reserve Agency in this year’s grain marketing season. This critical activity which is aimed at ensuring that only accurate trade scales are used in...