THE Economics Association of Zambia says people can only feel the impact of economic growth if the country’s GDP is above 10 percent. And the EAZ says it is unfortunate that local economists are excluded from foreign trips to discuss Zambia’s economic situation. Zambia’s GDP growth rate for 2024 was estimated at four percent, according to the Zambia Statistics Agency. Speaking when he featured on Hot FM, Friday, EAZ president Dr Oswald Mungule said the current four percent growth was not enough to even help in poverty reduction. “The four percent growth is not enough to even help in poverty reduction. I think when our forefathers sometime back when they were looking at the vision 2030, for us to reach...