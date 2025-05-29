FOOD Reserve Agency (FRA) Board Chairperson Suresh Desai says the Agency will announce the price at which it will be buying maize this marketing season at the beginning of next month. In an interview, Tuesday, Desai said the Agency had delayed starting to buy the staple crop due to the high moisture content in maize, stating that this would make it difficult to store the maize as it would be prone to spoilage. “At least [by the] beginning of the coming month, we will be making a public announcement. It won’t be long now. We’ll be entering the market, and we will give all explanations on the price, on the quantity we want to buy, and information on all the...