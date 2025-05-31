THE Zambia Statistics Agency has disclosed that the national average price of a 25 kg bag of Breakfast Mealie Meal decreased by 4.0 percent between April and May 2025, falling from K358.86 to K344.41. In this month’s report, read on her behalf by Chief Statistician Chola Daka, Acting Statistician General Sheila Mudenda added that the price of a 25 kg bag of Roller Mealie Meal decreased by 3.0 percent from K294.19 to K285.24. “On a monthly basis, retail prices between April 2025 and May 2025 showed that the national average price of a 25 kg bag of Breakfast Mealie Meal decreased by 4.0 percent from K358.86 to K344.41. The price of a 25 kg bag of Roller Mealie Meal decreased...