Ministry of Energy Permanent Secretary Peter Mumba (l) and ERB board chairman James Banda (r)speaking to the press during a media briefing at Energy Regulation Board headquarters in Lusaka on Friday 30th August 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

THE Ministry of Energy has assured the public that the country has enough diesel stocks to meet national demand. The Ministry says it is actively investigating reports of fuel hoarding, particularly in instances where outlets may delay dispensing fuel following ERB’s monthly fuel price reviews. Speaking to the media, Tuesday, Ministry of Energy Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Peter Mumba assured that the country had sufficient stocks to last 27 days. He explained that isolated reports of diesel shortages were merely due to logistical issues on the part of Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs). “The Ministry of Energy wishes to reassure the public that the country currently has sufficient stocks of diesel to meet our national demand. I have heard some...