THE Institute of Directors of Zambia (IoDZ) has raised concern over a growing trend of board chairpersons and members resigning to immediately assume the Chief Executive Officer role within the same organisations they were meant to oversee. The Institute says this trend has been noted at the Zambia Tourism Agency, Zambia Railways Limited, Cotton Board of Zambia, and now ZCCM-IH. On Monday, ZCCM-IH appointed Kakenenwa Muyangwa as its new CEO. Prior to his appointment, Muyangwa was serving as ZCCM-IH’s board chairperson. ZCCM-IH’s Secretary, Charles Mjumphi, revealed that Muyangwa had retired as non-executive director and chairperson of the ZCCM-IH Board. But according to a statement issued by IoDZ Tuesday, the IoDZ stated that this practice, which has recently come under intense...