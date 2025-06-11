NAPSA Hospitality Investment Limited (NHIL) has presented a dividend cheque of K40 million to National Pension Scheme Authority (NAPSA). NHIL Board Chair Christabel Mishel says the dividend of K40 million is a testament to the success of NAPSA’s investment. Speaking during the handover of the cheque, Tuesday, Mishel said NHIL remained focused on consolidating the current success, optimizing returns, and exploring new opportunities for growth and innovation with success. “It is both an honour and a moment of immense pride for the Board for NHIL, to present to you our shareholder NAPSA this dividend cheque of K40 million. NHIL is a company wholly owned by NASPA investments in the hospitality and tourism sector. DG, our mandate as NHIL is clear,...